The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu has said that his outfit determined to decisively apply the country’s laws against Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang in spite of threats of protection allegedly from some top government and security officials.

He said although some have argued that her alleged sexual encounters with some state officials shield her from prosecution, he does not believe it will influence the application of the country’s laws against her for her involvement in illegal mining.

“It will be a normal process. It is a worry when people say she is powerful, who can be more powerful than the 27 million Ghanaians who voted for the government to come and address their concerns. The majority of this country is more powerful than a single individual so I don’t see any power in the woman,” Mr Amewu said in an interview with

He added, “I understand that there are issues that have to do with immorality I mean that has nothing to do with the mining scheme. Who will want to hold someone to ransom because the person is holding them to an immoral attitude by a counterpart?”

Aisha Huang, a Chinese woman believed to be deeply engaged in illegal mining in Ghana was arrested earlier this month over her involvement in the galamsey, in spite of the country’s clear laws that frowns on the practice.

She together with four other Chinese Nationals with the support of Ghanaians, was reportedly mining in an area belonging to the Volta Resources Company Limited.

Further details later emerged, suggesting Ms. Huang’s notoriety in undertaking illegal small-scale mining in the country.

It is reported that she is very influential and wields a lot of power due to the backing she receives from some high-profile state officers including top security personnel.

It was later alleged that she had granted sexual favours to some of the top officials and continues to enjoy their support due to threats of blackmail if they attempt to expose her.

But according to the Lands minister, the state will not relent in applying the law to deal with her.

Aisha Huang is currently in prison custody awaiting the next hearing of her case on May 23, 2017.

Meanwhile, a pressure group, OccupyGhana is raising concerns with the laxity of the charges brought against the suspected Chinese illegal miners.

Making reference to what it said purports to be the charge sheet in the case of Republic v. En Huang & 4 Others, the pressure group said the offenses laid and filed against the suspects did not match the severity of the crimes they committed.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana