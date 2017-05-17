President Nana Akufo-Addo will not change his District Chief Executive nominee for Agrotime-Ziope, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa has asserted.

Speaking at Kpetoe after the rejection of the Agortime-Ziope District Chief Executive nominee, the Regional Minister stated that the President, upon considerable consultations, nominated David Dzokpe, to represent him in pursuing the development agenda of the party in the area.

Thus whoever is scheming against his confirmation should not think the nominee would be replaced.

David Dickson Dzokpe, suffered the rejection after garnering 12 votes out of the 22 votes cast in the Agortime-Ziope district Assembly on Tuesday.

Per the local government act, he is entitled to another confirmation sitting within 10 days and the minister stressed that the President has no intentions of replacing him even if he fails a second time.

“No one should think that your rejection means we are going to nominate another person. So the second time, you better endorse him because we will bring him back. If it takes 20 times, he will come back; that is the choice of the President. And until you approve him, I would be acting as the DCE,” Dr. Letsa stated.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonlines.com/Ghana