A tourist has been caught on film battering a 10-year-old toilet attendant – after refusing to pay 20 pence (equivalent to 1 pesewa) to use the loo.

CCTV shows the man with two blonde women approaching the lavatory in the red light district of Bangla Road in Phuket, Thailand, at 3.50am.

But the boy Abdull Seesa – working as an attendant for “extra pocket money” – demands 10 baht (about 22p) for the man to use the toilet.

The tourist refuses the sum for the private toilet and becomes angry.

He hits a smartphone from the lad’s hands, slaps him round the head twice then punches him to the ground.

As the youngster tries to recover to his feet, the man strikes him again – sending him flying across the ground.

Abdull’s father Tohee Seesa has now offered a 5,000 baht (£112) reward for any information to catch the tourist after the incident on May 3.

He said the man was in his “30s or 40s”and spoke “English” but Tohee did not know his nationality.

He added: “The toilet is just for service for tourists on Soi Bangla. My son Abdul works there just for extra pocket money.

“What kind of man does this to a ten-year-old boy? We want to catch him.

“He would not pay 10 baht to use the toilet and attacked my son. People have to pay to use the toilet because we need to keep it clean and fix it.

“We will reward anybody who can catch the man so police can punish him.”

CCTV captured the attack in the early hours of the morning on May 3 but Tohee said the police have been unable to track down the attacker.

Source: Mirror UK