A Member of the NDC Legal Team, Abraham Amaliba has described as unreasonable, the basis for which eight members of pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, Delta Force were released.

Speaking to Citi News’ Duke Mensah Opoku, Mr. Amaliba maintained that the argument of evidence proffered by the prosecution and the Attorney General is unfortunate and unbelievable.

“It is a sad day for the Rule of Law in Ghana. This government claims they are advocates for the Rule of Law but I don’t think they believe in the Rule of Law at all. In the first place, how did they identify the eight accused persons before arresting them? They must have known that they were the ones who perpetrated the offence and for them to come out and say there is no evidence linking them to the offence; that is the question. Did they just go on the streets and randomly arrest people. They have time without number acknowledged that they are members of the NPP.

“The Attorney General is a member of the NPP. The Attorney General cannot see herself prosecuting them and so clearly this has more to do with using party affiliation to discontinue the matter. It has nothing to do with the lack of evidence. ”

Mr. Amaliba holds the view that this case cannot be compared with the Montie three one because neither the then Attorney General nor the President interfered with the judicial process.

The NDC lawyer clarified that the former President John Maham only intervened after the judicial process had ended.

“That is false. You are comparing Apples to Oranges. In the Montie three we never saw Attorney General stopping or attempting to stop the process. We never saw the [former] President interfering with the judicial process. What the [former] President did was to wait for the judicial process to end then he decided to come in using the judicial process that was conferred on him.”

The Attorney General dropped its case against the eight who allegedly stormed the Kumasi Circuit Court and freed some of their members who were standing trial today [Wednesday].

According to the prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko, the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, had instructed the police to stop pursuing the matter because they had insufficient evidence against the accused persons.

The court, presided over by Her Honour, Patricia Amponsah, therefore discharged the accused and dismissed the case. The 8 members of Delta Force were standing trial for allegedly storming the court premises earlier this year to free 13 of their members who were charged with conspiracy to assault for vandalized property at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and assaulting the Regional Security Coordinator because they were against his appointment.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

