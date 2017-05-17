Former President, Jerry John Rawlings has promised to be present at the SP Kofi Sarpong concert scheduled for 28th May 2017, at the National Theatre in Accra.

He said this when Kofi Sarpong and his team paid a courtesy call on him at his residence.

“It is good to raise funds for the less privileged in society. I will be there to support the worthy cause” – he said.

Mr. Rawlings also advised musicians to use their talents and music to change society from poverty. He further revealed that he would want to use his experience to write music for the people of Ghana.

This comes few days after the head pastor of the International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, bought 300 tickets for the concert.

The ‘SP Kofi Sarpong Live In Concert’ is the maiden gospel concert of the artiste which features other gospel artistes such as Gifty Osei, Nacee, Abena Ruthy, Joyce Blessing, Ceccy Twum, Francis Amoo, Willie ‘n’ Mike, Koda, Ohemaa Mercy, Uncle Atto, Kingzkid, among others.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Media Excel and the manager of SP Kofi Sarpong, Kwesi Ernest Ennin, the proceeds of the concert will be used to cater for the underprivileged in society.

“We’ll be doing free National Health Insurance registration for 5,000 children in James Town, Korle – Bu, Brekum, the Ga Mashie fishing communities and Volta Region,” he told Citi Showbiz.

Tickets to the ‘SP Kofi Sarpong Lve In Concert’ are selling at Adom FM, Peace FM and the Media Excel Office.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana