What started as a small quarrel between a couple at Kwesikrom in the Ahanta West District turned bad with the husband burning the belongings of the family.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olivia Adieu, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) who confirmed the incident said the suspect, Samuel Amoah allegedly took poison to end his life after the act.

According to her, the wife of Amoah returned home from a funeral late which resulted in a misunderstanding between her and the husband.

She said the 60-year old suspect issued a death threat to his wife and the children.

According to the police PRO, at about 2230 hours on the same day, while the woman was asleep with her children, the man set fire to one of their rooms. His wife was awakened by some town folks who detected that one of their rooms where she had kept her personal effects and that of the children was in flames

She said all efforts to extinguish the fire proved futile and so the woman’s belongings and that of the children valued at about GH¢1,200.00 were burnt.

ASP Adieu said a report was made to the police who moved to the scene only to find the suspect Aboah unconscious.

She said the suspect was rushed to the Dixcove Government Hospital where he is receiving treatment and will help the police in investigations.

–

Source: GNA