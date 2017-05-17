Black Stars head coach, Kwesi Appiah, has stated that Asamoah Gyan will keep his status as Black Stars captain.

The coach explained that he would not want to rock the boat since the choice of captain was determined by how long a player had been with the team and that the arrangement was decided long ago.

The pronouncement, which was made at Appiah’s unveiling in Accra on Tuesday, has largely brought an end to several reports of a possible change in the team’s player leadership under Kwesi Appiah.

“Nothing has changed and for that reason, there is no need to touch the role of captain. If Gyan is sick or injured, the next person in line takes over. In our case, it is Andre Ayew, that is if he is even in the team.

That is how it has been for years. It is based on who has been in the team for the longest period and we work in that sequence.

But for now, there is nothing to worry about on the issue of the team’s captain.”

Gyan has been Ghana’s captain since 2012 and has led Ghana to the African Nations Cup in 2013, 2015 and 2017 and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

–

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana