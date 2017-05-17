The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu on Wednesday opened to the public, the newly built state of the art health facility at Ridge in Accra.

The hospital referred to the as the Greater Accra Regional Hospital was built by the Mahama administration with a $250 million credit facility from the US Exim bank and HSBC Bank.

John Mahama inaugurated the first phase of the project in November 2016 but the hospital remained closed.

Following the opening of the 420-bed facility by the Health Minister, some 47 patients had the opportunity to experienced health care at the hospital.

Official records say 3 patients in critical condition were revived at the emergency ward, while 20 received care at the pediatric department.

14 others received care at the family medicine department.

The Minister of Health at the opening of the facility indicated that government will seek funds to complete phase two of the project.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

