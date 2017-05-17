Even before he is sworn in as the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Ga-Central, Emmanuel Lamptey is promising massive development within his jurisdiction.

Mr. Lamptey, who received a 100 percent endorsement from the assembly, says he plans to establish a water and oil extraction company within the municipality after he is sworn in.

Speaking on the, he said the project would feed off the central government’s ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ and district enterprise concepts.

“The vision I have is that we want to set up a water extraction company within the municipality. When you look at the Municipality, especially the Sowutuom area, we are sitting on a large Aquifer of freshwater which is the raw material at our disposal.”

“So what we are going to do is to extract this raw material and produce sachet and even bottled water and sell within the municipality. Also, we want to do oil extraction, not crude oil but oil we will extract from agriculture produce like Soya bean, groundnut and coconut,” the MCE-in-waiting stated.

Though his municipality does not have these agriculture products in abundance, he said his assembly will look to form partnerships with other assemblies to fuel the project.

“When you look at the [Local Government Act] Act 936, it allows the Assembly to form partnerships with other assemblies. So even if we don’t have adequate land for agriculture purposes, we could partner with other Assemblies that have land and do farming there.”

The focus will be on sunflower cultivation with the methodology centred around precision farming “to avoid wastage in the application of fertiliser and the management of the entire farm,” Mr. Lamptey said.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana