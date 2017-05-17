The confirmation of Presidents Akufo-Addo’s nominee for Techiman North District Assembly, Peter Mensah helped to unite two feuding chiefs in the area.

The two chiefs, Nana Obeng Ameyaw and Nana Baffour Asare exchanged pleasantries as they both served as honoured guests at the event on Tuesday, May 16.

There was great anxiety in the area as the two chiefs were invited to witness the confirmation process.

The two have been battling for the supremacy over the local stool for the past few years.

Their presence brought more colour and excitement to the programme.

They also pledged to contribute their quota to the development of the district.

Mr. Mensah, the nominee got an overwhelming endorsement from members of the assembly at Tuobodom, the district’s capital.

All the 34 assembly members voted yes, in his favor, representing 100 percent at the confirmation exercise conducted and supervised by the District Electoral Commission.

In his victory address, Peter Mensah commended the President, chiefs and assembly members for their confidence in him and pledged to ensure that all the good policies of the government are implemented.

He disclosed that his priority was to fight corruption, poverty, and illiteracy through government’s flagship ‘One district, One factory,’ ‘One constituency, One million Dollars,’ and Free Senior High Secondary Education.

Until his appointment, Mr. Peter Mensah was the constituency secretary for the NPP and a teacher.

He suffered an acid attack prior to the 2012 elections on his way home from a party event over comments he allegedly made against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Techiman based Classic FM.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, Former Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Education, Alex Kyeremeh, Former Education Minister under the Kuffour administration, Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi, Member of Parliament Martin Oti Gyarko, MP for Techiman South, Henry Yiadom Boakye, MP for Nkoranza North were among the dignitaries who attended the event.

In a related development, all 37 members of the Nkoranza District Assembly on Monday, May 15 endorsed Gifty Arthur with 100% ‘yes’ votes. Her counterpart in the Nkoranza South Municipality, Atta-Kusiwaa Diana garnered 40 ‘yes’ votes representing 95.2% with two votes against her.

Some youth in Nkoranza North and South protested the nomination of females when their names were announced by the Minister of local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama but the duo have been confirmed by their respective assemblies despite the agitations.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana