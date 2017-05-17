The Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari, has appealed to the two factions involved in the Bolgatanga chieftaincy dispute to give peace a chance because no development can take place in the municipality without peace.

The minister made this clarion call after last Saturday’s clash between the two factions leading to the death of one person and four others injured.

Mr. Bukari, in a statement, appealed to both factions to remain calm while the security agencies investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.

Below is the Full Press Statement

It is very sad we are meeting this morning for the unfortunate event that took place in Bolgatanga town here last Saturday night that led to loss of lives and property.

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo is a peaceful and transformational leader who wants to change the face of Ghana and this can happen in a peaceful atmosphere. No meaningful development can take place without peace.

We in developing countries like Ghana pay a heavy price if we allow chieftaincy, religious and land disputes to become endemic in our society because it deters foreign investors from coming in to invest. It has been said that instability is the greatest obstacle to doing business in any country.

I, therefore, wish to call on all factions to remain calm and to allow the security agencies to investigate and bring the perpetrators to book. You must, therefore, cooperate with them and allow the laws of the country to take their own cause.

I further want to commend both factions, the security agencies and indeed all the citizens for the manner in which they have conducted themselves during this trying moment.

The Regional Security Council has already met and would come out with the necessary recommendations for us to work with to help bring lasting peace in the region.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana