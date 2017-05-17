Some residents of Asesewa in the Upper Manya Krobo district in the Eastern region are at their wits end over what they describe as the continuous police involvement in criminal activities.

According to the Assembly member for the Community “C” electoral area, Obed Odonkor, the Police are conniving with suspected robbers and terrorising the residents.

The police have also been accused of taking bribes from criminals.

Mr. Odonkor conveyed the frustration of the residents saying, “the people are so peeved but they want to give the police some time; about a week or two. If their issues are not worked on, they say they will hit the streets.”

The Asesewa residents have lost faith in the police and their ability to protect them from criminals who left to walk the streets freely in some cases.

“When people have issues with criminals and the send their issues to where they think they will be safe, their issues will not be dealt with well and later, it will be turned on them. Those they have complained against or the criminals will rather be freed and we will see them on the street,” Mr. Odonkor said.

“So now, people are fed up and are not sending their issues to the police station. A CPA, Community Police Assistant, was involved in a robbery with a certain guy. The CPA, being the prime suspect was freed meanwhile the other guy was given a custodial sentence for five months without even a fine.”

–

By: Minna Dablu/citifmonlie.com/Ghana