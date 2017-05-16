Work has begun on an ultra modern health facility for the people of Wangarakrom and its environs.

The GHc 600,000 project is being financed by the AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine.

At a sod cutting ceremony, the acting Managing Director of the Iduapriem mine, Mr. Samuel Noi, explained that the project was one of the mine’s interventions under the integrated health project aimed at increasing access to health care delivery in host communities and the Tarkwa-Nsueam municipality as a whole.

According to him, the natives of Wangarakrom, Badukrom and Nkyemia have to travel over five kilometres to access basic health care.

He recounted that community leaders, realising all these challenges, sought to seek help from stakeholders into health care delivery.

The Acting General Manager noted that the community in collaboration with municipal health directorate rented a two bedroom facility in the community to house some health professionals and also serve as a Community Health Planning Service Centre.

The facility, he said was basically used for first aid and minor ailments because of its size and equipment available for operations.

Mr. Noi said leaders of the community, therefore, wrote to AngloGold community trust fund to support the construction of a standard facility to improve healthcare in its catchment area.

He said the proposal upon several reviews by the steering committee in consultation with the Municipal Health Directorate recommended the proposal for approval by the board of directors.

Source: GNA