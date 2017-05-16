The family of Gregory Afoko has served notice it will petition the Inspector General of Police to arrest and investigate senior party members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the death of the party’s former Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama.

The party members include Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, the Gender Minister, Otiko Djaba and the Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari.

Mr. Naabu had alleged in a radio interview that Otiko Djaba and Rockson Bukari were “deeply” involved in the murder of Adams Mahama.

Though Mr. Naabu has since apologised and withdrawn these claims, the family is calling for an investigation to establish the truth.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, one of the principal heads of the Gregory Afoko family, Robert Atong Asekabta said the investigation will help identify the true suspects complicit in Adam Mahama’s death.

Asked whether allegations made by Bugri Naabu are substantial enough, Mr. Asekabta said: “It is concrete because he came out to openly say that the Regional Minister for the Upper East Region masterminded the killing of Adams Mahama. He has also accused Otiko Afisa Djaba of allegedly killing the man… We believe they are hiding something and that is why we are calling on the IGP to investigate this issue.”

Gregory Afoko is currently standing trial for the murder of Adams Mahama after preliminary investigations linked him to the crime.

Adams Mahama suffered an acid attack on May 20, 2015, and died after sustaining extensive acid burns and acute respiratory distress syndrome, according to the autopsy report.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

