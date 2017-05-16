The Techiman South and Kintampo North Municipalities in the Brong Ahafo Regional have both endorsed the President’s Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) nominees.

They were massively confirmed by the assembly members with 100% endorsement on Monday under heavy security.

The 46 assembly members of the Techiman South Municipal Assembly were present and voted yes to confirm John Kofi Donyina as MCE.

At the Kintampo North Municipal, 64 assembly members made up of 45 elected members and 19 government appointees voted yes to confirm the Presidents nominee Michael Sarkodie Baffoe as MCE.

The election was conducted and supervised by officials of the respective Municipal Electoral Commissions.

Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, in an address before the vote appealed to the assembly members for a massive endorsement of the nominees and called on them to collaborate to make the development of the area a reality.

He said the government was committed to the welfare of Ghanaians with the introduction of several social interventions programmes capable of transforming the municipalities.

In his acceptance speech, MCE for Techiman South, Kofi Donyina expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his nomination and thanked the Assembly members for the honour done to him.

He pledged to work with the assembly members for the development of the municipality and promised to run an all-inclusive and transparent administration.

On his part, MCE for Kintampo North, Michael Sarkodie Baffoe expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the assembly members, Nananom, his contenders and people of the area for the confidence reposed in him.

He, therefore, called on all to collaborate with his administration to bring development to the area.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana