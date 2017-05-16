A soldier and a taxi driver have been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing some residents of Baatsona and the Spintex Road in Accra following police intelligence. Two other soldiers believed to be accomplices in the robberies on the Spintex Road and Baatsona are on the run.

The names of the suspects have been given by the police as Corporal Bernard Tsagli, a soldier attached to the 37 Military Hospital, and Joseph Ansah, the taxi driver.

The police arrested the two when they pulled over a taxi at the Nhyiraba Kojo City Night Club, near the Sakumono Community 18 Global Access Bank, in Accra about 10 a.m. on May 14, 2017.

During a search on the two suspects after their arrest, the police retrieved a teaser and a pair of handcuffs, believed to have been used to harass their victims.

Victims file report

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Osabarima Oware Asare Pinkro III, said the Baatsona Divisional Police Command had received a number of complaints from residents who claimed to have been robbed by some soldiers.

He said one of the complainants had reported to the police that she was robbed by four military men in uniforms and using a taxi at Klagon Water Works, near Baatsona.

According to Osabarima Pinkro, the suspected robbers allegedly collected GH¢1,500 from the victim, being money that the victim had withdrawn from a bank.

“It is the suspicion of the police that the suspects usually lay ambush by the bank and monitor their victims, who they trail and attack either on a lone road or in their homes”, he said.

The Regional Police Commander said the police had since commenced investigations into the matter, while a manhunt had been mounted for the two other suspected soldiers, currently on the run.

Source: Graphic.com.gh