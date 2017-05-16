The Upper East Regional Security Committee (REGSEC) has assured residents of the Bolgatanga municipality of peace and order following renewed chieftaincy clashes that led to the death of two persons on Saturday.

The REGSEC indicated that the renewed clash was sparked at the funeral grounds of one of the two factions in the chieftaincy dispute, but added that measures have been put in place to guarantee the safety and security of residents in the area.

Led by the Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari, the REGSEC on Monday visited the burnt houses of the two royal gates at Atulibabisi and the four victims currently receiving treatment at the Bolgatanga regional hospital.

Speaking to Citi News, the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Redeemer Vincent Dodjoe assured all residents within the municipality of measures being adopted to ensure sustainable peace in the area.

“We (REGSEC) have put in place the necessary measures to forestall reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident that occurred last Saturday. We have visited the scene at Abulibabisi and the victims who sustained various degrees of injuries at the regional hospital. This is to re-assure the people of Bolgatnaga that Bolgatanga is safe and there is no cause for alarm and that, the necessary security measure are in place to guarantee the safety of all residents.”

DCOP Redeemer Dodjoe said the violence would have been avoided if the organisers of the funeral had written to the police command for security, as contained in a MoU between the two factions and the police.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana