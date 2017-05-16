Nana Yaa Jantuah, the Director of Public Affairs of the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) has resigned from her post after 13 years of service to the commission.

Her resignation takes effect on November 17, 2017 but will be preceded by her accruable leave from Sunday, June 4.

Her letter, which was addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Samuel Sarpong, did not state reasons for her resignation but she and others, including Mr. Sarpong have been accused of misappropriating funds at the Commission.

The two and one other persons are being investigated by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

Reports say they were detained by the BNI last week as part of investigations into the matter but were subsequently granted bail.

