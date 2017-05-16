Some members of the Gushiegu District Assembly in the Gushegu Constituency of the Northern Region are accusing the Member of Parliament of the area, Dr. Iddi Ziblim, of sabotaging the confirmation of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s DCE nominee for the area, Yakubu Abdulai.

The Assembly Members, who spoke to Citi News alleged that Dr Ziblim favours a particular individual for the DCE slot.

It is, for this reason, the Assembly Members are accusing the MP of frustrating the confirmation of the nominee,

Wajack Zakaria, a member of the Gushiegu District Assembly, revealed that before the confirmation vote, indications were that the Assembly was going to confirm the nominee till the MP, stepped in with his address where he basically said: “they could decide to vote or not to vote.”

Mr. Zakari further alleged that “some of the assembly members were given some amount (GHc 700) to deter them from voting for the guy [Yakubu Abdulai].”

Financial incentives appear to be the norm in Gushiegu District Assembly with Mr. Zakari noting that, “actually it is a laid down rule that when the nominees are going to be confirmed, at least the nominees should give something. So he [Yakubu Abdulai] went round and gave everybody [GHc 500 each].”

But “afterwards, the MP also came out with his GHc 700 to distribute to those he felt he could deter from voting. According to what I hear, he gave each and everyone GHc 700… He has support for a particular man but because the government did not nominate his candidate, he wants the downfall of the guy [the DCE nominee] so that his man will come on board.”

The failed Gushiegu DCE nominee, Yakubu Abdulai polled nine out of 32 votes cast during the confirmation sitting.

So far, the majority of the remaining 25 MMDCE nominees in the Northern Region, including those for Sagnarigu, Yendi, Zabzugu, Tatale-Sanguli, Ygaba-Kubori, Nanumba north and Nanumba south have been confirmed.

