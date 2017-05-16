At a time in the entertainment industry when people personally confer titles on themselves, Ghanaian musician Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, known widely as Obrafour, has declined being tagged a ‘legend.’

“I don’t see myself as a legend. I think looking at where I am now, I still have more to do to get there. I am an ordinary musician and wouldn’t want to be given any preferential treatment,” he said.

He made this statement when granting an interview to Hitz FM’s KMJ on Friday, 12th May 2017. Even when the host insisted that Obrafour’s fans see him as a legend, the latter reiterated that the legendary tag was bigger than him.

Obrafour is noted for his knack for mature music and songs that tackle social issues. He is has inspired a lot of young musicians and is admired by both young and old.

Like Haitian musician Wyclef Jean, Obrafour is versatile and adapts to changes in trends of music. Even though he got into the music industry as a rapper, he proved beyond doubt that he could be a good singer.

Obrafour, who released his gospel song ‘Aseda’ a few days ago, has produced evergreen songs including ‘Maame,’ ‘Ntitiepa,’ ‘Odasani,’ ‘Kwame Nkrumah and ‘Sete.’

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana