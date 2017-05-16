An Accra High Court has fixed May 30, 2017 to empanel the jury for the trial of the two alleged killers of the J. B. Danquah Adu, who was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, in the Eastern Region.

Initially, Tuesday, May 16, was fixed for the purpose but the prosecution prayed the court for adjournment, saying there was some new developments that needed to be addressed.

Ms Sefakor Batsa, a Senior State Attorney, prayed the court to adjourn the case for the prosecution to address some emerging issues.

Mr Muneeru Kasim, who held brief for Mr Augustine Obuor, the substantive attorney, said the defence was not opposed to the adjournment.

The Court, presided over by Mr Justice L.L. Mensah, a Court of Appeal Judge, sitting with additional responsibility, subsequently, adjourned the case.

On March 15, this year, the Accra Central District Court committed Daniel Asiedu, also known as, ‘Sexy Dondon’, and Vincent Bosso, also known as ‘Junior Agogo,’ to stand trial at the High Court.

Asiedu has been charged with murder, conspiracy to rob and robbery.

His accomplice, Bosso, is being held on a charge of conspiracy to rob.

At the District Court, Asiedu, who has given seven different statements on different dates to the Police, denied killing the 51 year-old MP.

At the District Court, Asiedu gave different accounts on how he was arrested by the police.

Asiedu’s accomplice, Bosso, admitted that he and Asiedu decided to embark on a robbery spree on February 8, 2016.

He said they went to East Legon together. However, they parted ways over a disagreement on which house they were to rob.

According to Bosso, Asiedu took a cutter and knife from him and he (Bosso) boarded a car and left the vicinity.

Mrs Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), told the District Court, presided by Mr Stephen Owusu, that Asiedu resided at Agbogbloshie and Bosso was his friend.

J.B. Danquah, until his death, lived with his family in a one-storey building at Shiashie.

On February 8, 2016, at about 11:48pm the MP arrived home in his private car, driven by his driver, one Samuel Berkoe Sarkodie.

He retired to bed, but about 0100 hours, Asiedu who was allegedly armed with a catapult, a cutter and a sharp knife, entered the house of the legislator through the iron fence on the blind side of the security man, who was fast asleep.

The accused reportedly picked a ladder in the house and climbed to the porch of the top floor and entered the bedroom of the MP.

He allegedly slew the MP when he who woke up in the midst of the robbery.

–

Source: GNA