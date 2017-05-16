The Bibiani and Agona Police have jointly arrested five suspected persons in connection with the murder of one, Samuel Benson Kwakye, a retired educationist and cocoa farmer at Ashanti Agona.

The suspects are Nana Donkor Okyere Siabuor III, 58-years-old, Adu Yaw aged 35, Kweku Ntim alias Killer aged 38, Kofi Nnduro 57-years-old and Kofi Jamal alias Attah 26.

ASP Olivia Adiku, the Western Regional Police PRO told reporters that police were able to carry out the arrest following a tip-off.

She said four of the suspects admitted their involvement in various stages of the murder and that the fifth suspect who is a divisional chief is alleged to have contracted them with GHc5,000.00 for the act to be carried out.

ASP Adiku said one Thomas Nsiah, an assembly member of the Sefwi Anhwiaso reported to the police that the victim was missing on April 20 this year.

The Police PRO said a search by the police together with some community members found the 58-year-old man buried on his farmland with multiple injuries.

According to her, the deceased had his neck and legs tied with a rope before the crime was committed.

ASP Adiku said that the body had since been deposited at the Bibiani government hospital for autopsy.

–

Source: GNA