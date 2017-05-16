The presidency has directed the indefinite suspension of the confirmation sitting for the Bawku Municipal Chief Executive nominee Moctar Amadu Bagaya.

The MCE nominee’s confirmation sitting was scheduled for Wednesday, 17th May, 2017.

But in a letter signed by the Presiding Member for the Bawku Municipal Assembly, David Adoliba, he indicated that his outfit received the directives from the Upper East Regional, Minister Rockson Bukari, to suspend the special meeting of assembly members to confirm the President’s nominee.

Mr. Adoliba added that, upon receipt of the directive, he has accordingly informed all members of the assembly to observe the directive until further instructions are given relative to the matter.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana