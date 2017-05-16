About 300 youth at Abekoase in the Atiwa district of the Eastern Region attacked and set ablaze mining equipment belonging to Agyei Dankwa Investment, a small scale mining company.

The youth, who restrained two security guards of the company at the site on Sunday, set fire to two excavators following government’s directive for all illegal mining activities to stop.

The equipment affected by the youth’s raid included two new Liebherr excavators, three heavy duty generators, a new nelson gold concentrator, two drums of engine oil, two drums of hydraulic oil, a 5000 litre poly tank container, 6000 litres diesel container, six water pumps, sets of tools and equipment boxes and wielding plants all amounting to about USD$1.5million

Company was not operating

The aggrieved CEO of the mining company, Patrick Agyei Dankwa, who took journalist and police to the site this morning [Wednesday] to assess the extent of damage said his company was not yet operating.

Mr. Dankwa explained that he had acquired all his legal documents and was constructing a palace for the community, as requested by the chiefs.

He has however called on the President and other relevant stakeholders to bring the perpetrators to book or he will take the law into his own hands.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana