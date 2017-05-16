It appears the woes of ASN financial services are far from over as workers of the company are livid over unpaid salaries.

The development also follows the company’s inability to meet its obligations to customers whose investments have been locked up in the company.

The workers of ASN Financial services who spoke on condition of anonymity explain to Citi Business News their salaries have been locked up for about eight months now.

This translates into an estimated 6000 to 24,000 cedis per worker.

According to them, payments of salaries were suspended in June 2016 even though December salaries for the same year have been paid.

Although January and February 2017 salaries are yet to be paid, the company effected payments for March 2017 while April salaries are reported as being paid according to one’s work hours during the month.

Though some of the workers say they have no option than to quit, they are contemplating legal action to get their salaries paid.

It is unclear what has led to the company’s dwindling fortunes.

But checks by Citi business news indicate that customers were promised investments as much as 29 percent per annum on their investments.

All attempts to reach management for comments have so far been unsuccessful.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana