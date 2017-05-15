Zen Petroleum, dealers in fuel and lubricants for mining and other sectors in partnership with Paragon 99.9 FM in Takoradi have donated medical supplies and other items worth GHc 16,000 to the four hospitals in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis treating victims of the May 9 explosion in Takoradi.
A cash sum of GHc 5,000 was also donated to the Ghana National Fire Service “to be used as little support for families of firefighters who were caught up in inferno.”
A stationary gas tank and a loaded gas truck both exploded in the early hours of Tuesday May 9, leaving 152 persons sustaining varying degrees of injuries.
The injured include 6 firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service who had gone there to quench the inferno. Others were students of the Opportunities Industrialization Center [IOC] and the Metro Mass Transit as well as passersby.
According to the Commercial Manager at Zen Petroleum, Kwabena Ampong, “what happened last Tuesday was a very sad incident, where firefighters in their line of duty, ordinary citizens going about their work, were all caught up in this tragic accident. We at Zen Petroleum, who are into the distribution of petroleum products, were so touched by their plight and we decided to help. Apart from wishing all the victims a speedy recovery, we have these items to support the four hospital’s effort at saving the lives of our fellow men and women.”
Items donated include gauzes, antiseptic disinfectants, bandages, gloves, boxes of bottled water among others.
At the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, the acting Medical Director Dr. Richard Anthony received the items and commended the company for the gesture.
He assured the company that “we will ensure that the items will be put to good use to support the victims of the incident.”
Leadership of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority Hospital in Takoradi, the Takoradi Government Hospital at Habour Area and the New Takoradi Health Center were also grateful.
The fire service, led by Deputy Regional Fire Officer, DO1, Veronica Naa Ajerley Konney, was also grateful to Zen Petroleum for the gesture.
She appealed to other corporate organizations to “come to our aid in times like this. We had six of our men in their line of duty injured. One of them had to be sent to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for further treatment whilst others are also at Effia Nkwanta.
They are all responding to treatment but we will be grateful to other organizations to follow what Zen Petroleum has done”.
By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana