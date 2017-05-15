A stationary gas tank and a loaded gas truck both exploded in the early hours of Tuesday May 9, leaving 152 persons sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

The injured include 6 firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service who had gone there to quench the inferno. Others were students of the Opportunities Industrialization Center [IOC] and the Metro Mass Transit as well as passersby.

According to the Commercial Manager at Zen Petroleum, Kwabena Ampong, “what happened last Tuesday was a very sad incident, where firefighters in their line of duty, ordinary citizens going about their work, were all caught up in this tragic accident. We at Zen Petroleum, who are into the distribution of petroleum products, were so touched by their plight and we decided to help. Apart from wishing all the victims a speedy recovery, we have these items to support the four hospital’s effort at saving the lives of our fellow men and women.”