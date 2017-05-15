The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested Patrick Ndebu, a self-acclaimed building contractor, for allegedly robbing a driver of his Toyota Corolla Taxi cab valued at GHC30, 000.00.

Ndebu, together with two other accomplices now at large, had hired Samuel Nsiah who was driving the vehicle with registration number AS 680 17 from Ahodwo in Kumasi on March 10, this year, at about 1700 hours.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Osei Kwaku Ampofo Duku, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, disclosed this to the media in Kumasi.

He said on reaching the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Junction, the driver felt dizzy and could not see anything until he later found himself on a bench at Ahodwo with the car stolen.

Barely two months into the incident, Nsiah spotted the car being driven by a witness in the case with a different registration number; GW 9027 17 and caused his arrest.

During investigations, the witness told the police that he had bought the car from somebody in Accra. With this information, the police lured Ndebu under the pretext of buying another car.

Ndebu brought a Toyota Matrix, to be sold at GH¢18,000.00 which was later found out to have been robbed from one Emmanuel Osei-Tutu.

Police discovered that the Chassis number was altered with its document forged.

Suspect mentioned Yaw Eric and Edward as his accomplices but had so far not been able to lead the police to arrest them.

Source: GNA