The celebrated legend of African neighbourliness has been reinforced by Sahara Group after the leading African energy conglomerate extended a hand of support to victims of fire disasters in Ghana. The gesture, which is in line with Sahara’s Corporate Responsibility policies follows similar support from Sahara to the nation’s disaster victims in the past.

In its first presentation in Accra, Sahara presented an undisclosed amount of money to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), a body mandated to mobilize resources and coordinate all rescue efforts during disasters in Ghana.

Receiving the donation, Eric Nana Agyeman Prempeh, the Acting head of NADMO, thanked Sahara and urged other corporate institutions to emulate the good example of Sahara. He recounted how Sahara supported the organization in past years and implored the Group to continue to remain a partner with NADMO in its quest to cushion the effects of disasters in Ghana.

Expressing his gratitude, Nana Agyeman Prempeh said “we are very grateful to Sahara for this kind gesture, indeed, this looks unprecedented to us, as all donations we receive from organizations are in response to disasters.” “But you have decided to even support us at a time when we have no real disaster at hand and that goes to show your commitment to preventive approach to fighting disasters” he added.

Tosin Etomi, the Ghana Country Manager of Sahara Group, who presented the cheque on behalf of Sahara said the Group remained unwavering in its commitment to providing support for disaster victims in Ghana. According to him “Sahara’s vision in the over 10 countries where we operate across four continents is to bring energy to life. Supporting disaster victims resonates with this vision as we believe in providing platforms for individuals and communities to reach for their dreams, in spite of their challenges.”

Etomi added that Sahara also plans to empower several stakeholders with sundry disaster prevention strategies through collaboration with NADMO to ensure a sustainable approach to reducing disasters.

Madam Selena Opoku, a trader at the market and a beneficiary of the donation who spoke on behalf of her colleagues was full of praise for Sahara Energy’s support. According to her “We have had no one coming to our aid ever since our wares and stores got burnt in the fire.” She further continued that “what Sahara has done will go a long way to get most of us back into business.”

The third and final donation which comprised food items, clothing and toiletries was made to the St. Charles Secondary School in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana. The school recently had its boys’ dormitory razed to the ground by fire, burning all the personal effects of the students and causing most of the students to sleep in classrooms.

Polycarp Kuusokub Beyelle, head teacher of the school, who received the items commended Sahara Group for its timely humanitarian gesture. He disclosed that over 500 students were affected in the disaster and the students had to be sent home and recalled at a later date when some form of arrangement had been made to accommodate them.

Mr. Beyelle in his comments said “we know that this kind support extended to us today will help alleviate the pain and the current difficulties we are facing.” He also pleaded for more support from other organizations saying “we will encourage other well-meaning corporate bodies to emulate the example of Sahara Energy and come to our aid”

Sahara Group has over the years implemented several projects in line with its commitment to promoting and supporting sustainable development in Ghana. These include: donation of 30 borehole systems towards eradication of Guinea worm disease in Ghana, refurbishment of 20 existing boreholes across the country, rehabilitation of block of 7 Classrooms in Manhean Senior Secondary School in Tema, provision of Buruli Ulcer Surgeries for over 25 rural people across the country, construction of six cubicle toilet facility at Manhean Senior Secondary School in Tema, provision of Cataract eye surgeries for over 250 indigent people across Ghana and provision of toilet facility in the Ashanti region.

A second presentation which was made to market women whose wares and stores got burnt during the recent Kumasi Central Market fire disaster also saw Sahara donating an undisclosed amount of money and a hundred bags of cement to help them rebuild their stores. The affected women expressed their joy and gratitude to Sahara for coming to their aid and helping them rebuild their lives.

About Sahara

Sahara Group is a leading African Energy (Power, oil and gas) and Infrastructure Conglomerate with operating entities in over 10 countries across four continents – Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Sahara continues to explore new frontiers to replicate its passion for seeking creative, cleaner and sustainable ways of being the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed. The Group is a member of the World Economic Forum community – Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI) and collaborates with global, regional and national organisations to promote sustainable development and transparency in business. Sahara Group is also a member of the Private Sector Advisory Group of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Fund (UNSDG-F) in recognition of its contribution to activities that promote inclusive economic growth for poverty eradication, capacity building, food security and access to potable water.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana