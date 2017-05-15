The office of the former President, Jerry John Rawlings has expressed its disgust at reports within a section of the media suggesting the former leader is dead.

It said it takes a ‘serious view’ of the recent ‘false reports’ which has been widely circulated on social media.

A fake online publication over the weekend said the former President died after collapsing at his Ridge residence in Accra.

But a statement from the Office of President Rawlings said the reports were untrue.

It cautioned the faceless persons behind the publication of such falsehood to desist from the “reckless and insensitive actions as they have the potential of causing harm to family, friends and sympathisers of the former President.”

It further warned that publishers of such information could be liable for prosecution if they are arrested over the malicious activity.

The statement further called on media personnel seeking clarification on matters related to the former President from his office to avoid being misguided by some baseless reports online.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana