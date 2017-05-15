Newly recruited teachers from the country’s Colleges of Education have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike on May 22, over the non- payment of their salary arrears.

The President of the Group, Abubakar Suale, told Citi News their decision has become necessary following the failure of the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, and the Controller and Accountants Generals’ Department to heed to their demands.

” We were expecting to be paid three months, which is a policy that was initiated by the immediate past President; but we were paid for just a month so we want the government to explain why they paid us for just a month. They are keeping quiet and that is just our problem. Nobody seems to understand what they are doing so we are embarking on this strike to attract their attention.”

A few weeks ago, the Coalition of newly trained teachers also threatened to lay down their tools, if the Nana Addo government does not pay them their accumulated salaries by the end of this month.

The teachers, numbering over twenty thousand, said they had not been paid a dime since they were posted in September 2016.

Explaining their situation to Citi News, the President of the Coalition, Samuel Yeboah, said some of his colleagues who were posted to deprived communities had to depend on loans for rent and payment of other necessities.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

