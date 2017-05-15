A week after just missing out on the world record Nigerian musician Femi Kuti can now claim the title of the person who has played a single note on a saxophone for the longest time.

According to his Twitter feed he played the note for more than 51 minutes.

He thought he had broken the record last week after blowing the note for 46 minutes 38 seconds but someone pointed out that American Vann Burchfield has gone over 47 minutes.

This time Femi made sure there was no ambiguity:

@femiakuti broke the record today. 51 minutes, 35 seconds. And I was there! pic.twitter.com/uuvAEJEUl4 — Lola Shoneyin (@lolashoneyin) May 14, 2017

The saxophonist uses a circular breathing method to sustain the note.

Unfortunately, Guinness World Records discontinued this particular category where circular breathing is used and will not certify Femi’s achievement.

Last week, we made this short film of how he manages to play for so long.

Source: BBC