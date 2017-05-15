Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has endorsed Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale, saying everything the artiste touches turns to gold.

“I love Shatta Wale not because of the controversy but despite controversy and despite the negative title, Shatta Wale is rising above them. He is riding in the clouds. That is what I love about him.”

“Everything he touches turns to gold. Have you heard of the story of Midas touch? That is why I adore Shatta Wale. I think he works hard and doesn’t pay attention to the negative body and he is rising above all of them” Nana Aba said in an interview with GhOne TV.

Nana Aba also slammed Charter House for constantly sidelining Shatta Wale in its nomination, saying “I am completely disappointed that you have an organization awarding musicians and because of such pettiness, Shatta Wale is not nominated. I want to bring that word ‘travesty of justice’.

“Shatta Wale is a musician and he loves controversy, he thrives on controversy but that is him, take it or leave it. I really don’t see the fuss about him being abandoned or neglected or boycotted by Charter House. I believe Charter House must get over it. It is about time they rose above it. It is really unnecessary”.

Shatta Wale in 2015 engaged in a heated argument with Charter House after he accused them of cheating musicians in the country.

The company was offended by the comments and sued him for defamation.

The Dancehall artiste was subsequently declared unfit to be nominated for Ghana Music Awards in 2016 following the development.

By:Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana