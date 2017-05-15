Everton Football club is making a last minute push for Chelsea and Ghana defender Baba Rahman who is on his way out to Schalke on loan again.

Rahman joined Chelsea for £14million from Augsburg in 2015 but didn’t impress Antonio Conte, who promptly brought in Marcos Alonso.

The Ghanaian, however, showed glimpses of returning to his best with Schalke in the first half of the season before picking up a knee injury while on duty with Ghana during the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

With the Ghanaian in the last phase of his recovery, clubs are beginning to hone in again for his service.

Schalke have stayed in contact and want him back for the summer, although both Everton and AC Milan are thought to have made enquiries.

Ronald Koeman has contacted the player on his desire to have him for next season but that could just be a month late with the player all but certain on returning to Schalke for unfinished business.

By Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana