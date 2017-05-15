The annual Citi FM Family Day Out comes off on Thursday, 25th May of 2017, at the Aviation Social Center – Airport.

The event will be an open-air funfair at one of Accra’s most loved outdoor spaces, the Aviation Social Center.

The event would provide an opportunity for families to bond, have fun and spend precious time together.

The Family Day Out is the last-but-one event for the Citi FM Family Month, which has had various family related activities organized to consolidate the fortunes of families; including the Family Consecration Service, the Mother’s Day of Honor, the Family Breakfast Series, etc.

Activities lined up for the day include soccer, chess, ludo, musical chairs, treasure hunt and more.

There will be bouncy castles, face painting and other exciting games to entertain children, while their parents enjoy the other activities.

This year’s Family Day Out shall also have a special cooking competition – families will cook for their favorite Citi FM Presenter teams. Unlike last year, the key male presenters will not be the ones to cook.

Fans are to send their family names, the dish they want to prepare and the name of the presenter whose team they want to join, i.e. #TeamBernard, #TeamJessica, #TeamOK, #TeamKojo or #TeamNanaAma. After balloting, the selected families will face-off on Thursday May 25 to win the coveted prize.

The event starts at 10am and closes at 4pm. Tickets are selling at GHS25 for adult and GHS5 for kids (under 12 years of age). The Citi FM Family Day Out is powered by Citi 97.3 FM and sponsored by Lele – Tasty Food, Happy Family – and #ShopnSave Supermarkets.

–

By: Kojo Akoto Boateng/citifmonline.com/Ghana