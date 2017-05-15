The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has described as premature, calls for all current national executives of the party to be voted out.

The latest to call for the complete overhaul of the national executives came from Ghana’s Former High Commissioner to the UK, Victor Smith.

Mr. Victor Smith contended that, the abysmal failure of the NDC should be put squarely at the feet of the current executives, saying“we should change the whole guard. We should start with some die-hard selfless people… I think he [Asiedu Nketia] has been there long enough. We should just clean the stables.”

This is in spite of the fact that he sees nothing wrong with maintaining former President John Mahama, who led the NDC to its monumental defeat from a position of incumbency.

But speaking to Citi News, Koku Anyidoho said party members must hold their horses until the Kwesi Botchway Committee releases its report on the NDCs defeat in the 2016 elections.

“We have said continuously that we are waiting for the Kwesi Botchway report. For me as a National Executive Committee member, it will be unfortunate on my part to engage in some discourse that will tend to look at the NDC internal issues beyond the remit of the Kwesi Botchway report and other matters.”

