In July 2016, the Cake Fair hit Accra for the first time, in an unforgettable one-day indoor event dedicated to the world of cake.

Following immense success recorded in 2016 in both the Cake Fair and its sequel, Dessert Fest in July and December respectively; the sweet experience would again be made available to cake enthusiasts from across and beyond Ghana in July this year.

Entries for participation in the fair have been opened with two generous Early Bird packages.

If you bake or sell cakes, or supply ingredients, equipment, appliance or other essential baking products or services, The Cake Fair 2017 will offer you the rare opportunity to reach and sell to a highly qualifies audience.

You can’t afford to miss out on this opportunity to meet and interact with cake fanatics from across the country and beyond.

The Cake Fair 2017 is powered by Yellow October Events, a full-service event management and consulting company and Voice Ads Productions, a radio and television advertising house.

By: Akosua Ofewaa Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana