She was dying for attention.

New Jersey teenager Megan Flaherty knows how to make an entrance at her senior prom ― by pretending it’s her end.

The 17-year-old Flaherty showed up to Pennsauken High School’s junior prom Saturday night in a hearse.

She really shocked the crowd when she stepped out of a coffin looking, dare we say, drop-dead gorgeous.

Flaherty’s reason for the morbid entrance?

“I like being different,” she told .

It was also a tip of the hat to her future career as a funeral director, which is an idea she picked up from a close family friend.

The friend owns a funeral parlor ― and the hearse that drove Megan to the prom ― and Megan has done odd jobs for him, such as vacuuming the viewing area and handing out prayer cards.

Megan’s mom, Susan Flaherty, admits not everyone is dying to come to prom in a coffin.