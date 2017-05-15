Disgruntled customers of ASN financial services limited have begun counting their losses after attempts to retrieve their monies appear to have yielded little results.

The woes of the customers are heightening despite assurances by the management of dealing with the situation.

Some have threatened legal action should the company default in refunding their monies.

Checks by Citi Business News at the offices of ASN Financial services indicate that hundreds of customers turn up in a day to demand their matured investments.

The customers, whose investments span between six months to two years, were promised interests of about 29 percent per annum.

A visit to the company’s head office at Madina Firestone saw some displeased customers exchange arguments with officials of the company who attempted to explain issues to them.

“I have been pursuing my money for time without number, but anytime I am told I should exercise restraint…I will be left with no other option than to engage a lawyer to retrieve my money since they are not forthcoming,” a retiree remarked.

The thoughts of perhaps losing one’s life savings is also fast spreading to other customers of the company.

Two of the affected customers, both public service workers also shared their ordeal with Citi Business News.

“It has affected me even though I am a single and not catering for huge family needs; that was my first savings to have made since starting work. Of course you should understand the extent of harm that the development has caused me,” one of the affected customers asserted.

Another asserted, “I have so far saved GH¢7,300 and I am supposed to be given GH¢7,641.50. My first contribution was in November 2015…the money was to cater for my school fees and other expenditure. Because I was unable to claim my investments, I was compelled to go in for another loan elsewhere and that has left another burden to be met.”

Reports of an apparent flout of agreed terms of payment to customers sparked off last year. At the time, the management prayed for more time to settle all affected parties.

But it appears the situation may get out of hand anytime soon as ASN is facing difficulty in securing new investors to support the company’s operations.

Although these victims alluded to a meeting with the management on plans by the company to rectify the situation, a visit to the Adabraka branch of ASN revealed a different story.

The company’s offices were locked up whilst the air conditioners and electricity meters were all full of dust.

The entire surrounding was an unkempt one and there was equally no officer to attend to any customer who might visit the office for assistance.

A resident close by told Citi Business News the company had stopped operating its Adabraka office for about three months now.

Interestingly, some workers of the company are also unhappy with developments as their salaries have equally been locked up as a result.

Management of ASN were unavailable for comments when contacted.

Even though the Bank of Ghana is yet to make any official comment on the latest regarding the investments, the customers will however not conceive thoughts of completely losing their monies to ASN Financial services.

“I just do not want to assume that will be the case that I will lose all my money,” one of them stressed.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana