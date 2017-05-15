The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has left Ghana to start the second phase of his official working visit to countries within the ECOWAS region.

He left Ghana on Monday evening for Senegal where he will spend two (2) days conducting various businesses including holding interactions with that country’s President and meeting the Ghanaian community there.

He will also visit Guinea and Cape Verde before returning to Accra on Sunday, May 21.

Nana Akufo-Addo has already visited Togo, Ivory Coast and Ghana’s northern neighbours, Burkina Faso as part of the first phase of the ECOWAS tour.

His visit to the three (3) countries is to afford him the opportunity to formally introduce himself to the Presidents of those countries and hold tête à tête talks with them on fostering their relationships with Ghana.

A statement from the Presidency on Monday, May 15 said, the President will deepen Ghana’s bilateral relations with Senegal, Guinea and Cape Verde, and also reiterate Ghana’s full commitment to the ECOWAS project.

President Akufo-Addo will be accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and other officials from the Presidency as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, will act as President in the absence of Akufo-Addo.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana