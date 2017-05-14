A rainstorm hit Chamba and its environs in the Nanumba north district of the Northern Region causing damage to several homes and other properties including school buildings.

The rainstorm, which started Saturday morning, ripped off roofs from a number of buildings rendering many residents in the affected communities homeless.

The District Chief Executive for the area, Abdulai Yaqoub, visited the communities to assess the extent of the damage.

Speaking to Citi News, he said the situation is very devastating, and thus called on the authority to come and assist the victims. He was however worried about the financial situation of the district.

“We are appealing to central government and other civil society organisations to come to the aid of the victims. The district as it stands now, because of our security situation, we do not have money in our coffers.”

He particularly called on the Defense Minister, who is also the member of parliament for the area, Dominic Nitiwul, and the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, to look into the issue and assist the victims.

An Assembly Member in Chamba also told Citi News that the storm has destroyed several properties. He also added his voice for NADMO and other benevolent organisations to come to the aid of the affected persons.

School children would have to stay out of school until the roofs of their school buildings are fixed.

By: Mohammed Aminu M Alabira/citifmonline.com/Ghana