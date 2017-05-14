A 6.5 km uncompleted road at Lantei and Nsumia in the Eastern Region, is putting the lives of residents there in danger.

Some of the residents told Citi News that, drivers, especially commercial ones, often try to dodge the numerous potholes on the road, putting the lives of pedestrians and passengers in danger.

One of such incidents nearly killed a woman and her three children. The road, which has dangerous gaping potholes has reportedly led to five miscarriages in the past two months, a Physician Assistant at a Community Clinic in Lantei recounted.

Portions of this same road have been washed away by heavy rains, making it difficult for the residents to connect to the main Accra-Nsawam road. Due to this, stones used to base the road are showing due to erosion.

The situation gets worse when it rains, as portions of the road, which run across a section of the River Densu gets flooded.

The muddy and slippery nature of the roads whenever it rains, makes it difficult for residents to move freely to their destinations, as drivers who ply the road refuse to transport passengers in such times.

In their quest to make this road motorable, residents through their resources have been able to partially construct a section of the road.

They are therefore appealing to the Member of Parliament for the area, O B Amoah and government, to come to their aid.

–

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana