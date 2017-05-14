Citi FM’s event to honour mothers, ‘Mama’s Day of Honour’ was held at the Holiday Inn in Accra on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

The event was to celebrate mothers and mother figures in the country.

The dinner featured live performances, lucky dips for participants to win prizes, while they also make their way through a three-course buffet.

‘Mama’s Day of Honour’ is a part of the lineup of activities that Citi FM has put together for the Family Month (May). Other events set up for the month are two more Family Breakfast Table events, and the Family Day out fun fair.

‘Mama’s Day of Honour’ was proudly sponsored by Shop n Save – Buy More, Save More; and Amarula – Made from Africa.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana