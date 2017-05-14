More needs to be done to support struggling teenage mothers and kayayei mothers who have been largely neglected by society, the Alliance for Women in Media Africa, (AWMA) has said.

The alliance in a statement to mark Mothers’ Day called for the establishing of free day care centres at markets to ease the pressure on kayayei and teen mothers in need.

It also urged government to extend the school feeding to cater for them.

The AWMA in the statement decried the plight of Kayayeis, also known as head porters, and their “often malnourished children” who are exposed to harsh conditions whilst with their working mothers.

The Alliance for Women in Media Africa, (AWMA), will like to use the occasion of Mothers day to highlight the plight of teenage mothers especially those without support who are struggling.

The situation of the kaayayeis (head porters) is most deplorable. They often have to carry huge loads whilst carrying their often malnourished children. For several hours in the day these babies and toddlers are exposed to the vagaries of extreme weather.

Free day care and feeding facilities for these child mothers will ease their burden and provide a safe haven for their babies. Whilst we wait for a workable policy to deal with the kayayei situation and teenage pregnancy in general.

If Ghana is to eradicate maternal and under-five mortality, these interventions are critical.

We will also like to say congratulations to all mothers for the sacrifices they make and continue to make to raise the nation.

signed:

Shamima Muslim Alhassan.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana