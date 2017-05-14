The Bawku West District Assembly has endorsed the President’s nominee, Mrs. Victoria Ayamba, as its new District Chief Executive (DCE).

Of the 49 members of the assembly, 35 voted in favor of the nominee, representing 71.4 percent, while 6 voted against her nomination.

The President’s Municipal chief executive nominee for Nakessana Nankana , Mr. Williams Aduum, in his second confirmation, also got 93.75 percent of total votes cast to become MCE for the area.

Out of 48 assembly members present, 45 voted in his favor, while 3 voted against his nomination.

The endorsement, which was supervised by the District and Municipal electoral commission officers, was witnessed by the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr. Rockson Bukari Ayine, and his deputy, Mr. Frank Fuseini Adongo, NPP Regional chairman Ibrahim Mohammed Mutala, MP for Navrongo Central , Kofi Adda and other dignitaries.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari, swore the appointees into office to begin their work.

At the function on Saturday, Mr. Rockso Bukari commended the assembly members for the massive endorsement of the President’s nominees, and urged them to support them to ensure that all good policies of the government are implemented to bring development to the people.

He advised the incoming MDCEs to operate an open-door policy so that the people would be able to contribute their quota towards the development of the area.

The Regional Minister, Mr. Rockson Bukari, cautioned all incoming Municipal and District Chief Executives to avoid any acts of bribery and corruption so that they would be able to protect the public purse and prosecute the agenda of the government without any wastage.

Mr. Rockson Bukari called on the assembly members to work as a team to ensure that they contribute their quota towards the effective and efficient management of the assembly’s resources.

Until their appointments, Mrs. Victoria Ayamba was the Zebilla constituency women organizer, and a professional teacher, while Mr. Williams Aduum was the Navrongo central constituency chairman and a teacher at Navrongo senior high school. .

The confirmed MDCEs expressed their appreciation to members of their respective assemblies for reposing confidence in them to propel the development of their districts.

They pledged to work in synergy with assembly members of the respective assemblies to address issues of falling standards of education, unemployment, water and sanitation, poor road infrastructure, food insecurity, alcoholism and teenage pregnancy.

They reiterated their commitment to operate an open door policy and to welcome proposals and contributions to aid them propel the development of their citizens by spearheading the pro-poor policies of the NPP government.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana