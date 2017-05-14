The Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Henry Norgbey, has for the third consecutive time in three years celebrated mothers in the Ashaiman constituency.

Mr. Norgbey in 2015 initiated an annual mother’s day event to celebrate mothers in the constituency for their diverse roles being played in the society.

According to him, Ashaiman is seen as one of the notorious communities in the country, hence the need to celebrate mothers in the area as they have survived the difficulties that come with raising kids in such a difficult environment.

“I take this event very serious on my calendar because mothers in this community are confronted with numerous challenges, and so it is worth celebrating them on a special day like this. Ashaiman is seen as a very difficult place with quite a number of vices, but our mothers in this community have done very well in the upbringing of their kids and so it’s important we appreciate them.”

Addressing the over five hundred mothers who turned up at the event, the MP said ” this event has come to stay because our mother’s deserve more”

He used the occasion to announce his flagship social intervention programmes in the constituency, which sort to ease the burden on mothers in the area.

“I shall soon inaugurate the MP’s brilliant but needy scholarship fund, the MP’s general mock exam for BECE pupils and other social intervention programmes aimed at easing the burden that confronts our mothers. I believe that if investment is made in the education of our children, they grow to become useful to the society and their families”

The queen-mother of the Ashaiman Divisional Council, Naa Amui I, congratulated the MP for the initiative and called on all to embrace it and not politicize it.

She said “mothers play key roles in our society and it is a step in the right direction for the MP to fete them on such a special day such as this.”

Some mothers who spoke to Citi News noted that “this is the third time in a role such an event is being organized in the constituency, and we are highly grateful for the event. Last year, it happened, and this year we are seeing a repeat. So we are grateful to our MP for thinking about us on this special day.

–

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana