The Zuarungu and Bawku Nursing training colleges have jointly matriculated 453 general nurse and health assistant clinical trainees.

The matriculation comprised of 295 nurses assistant clinical, 71 general nurses from the Zuarungu nursing training college, and 87 general nurses from the Bawku nursing training college.

At the matriculation in Zuarungu, Principal of the Zuarungu NTC, Mr. Micheal Yidana, admonished trainees to take their studies and clinicals seriously and abide by basic nursing principles and ethics.

He entreated them to work hard academically in order to progress to the next stages and eschew examination malpractices.

Mr. Yidana also appealed to the government for an ICT laboratory and library, as well as accommodation for both staff and students. He again appealed for a school bus and scholarship packages for tutors to further their education.

On his part, the Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukar, said government was committed, through the Ghana Education Trust Fund, to prioritize all uncompleted projects, adding that, all nursing colleges will soon receive massive rehabilitation to befit their status.

“Government of Ghana has restored allowances payable to nursing trainees so that more students from poor backgrounds can gain access to nursing education in Ghana. The NPP Government is also offering free postgraduate specialist training to health professionals to upgrade themselves. We are bringing back the scheme that supported health staff to purchase vehicles for work aimed at producing competent and motivated health staff to provide quality health service.”

By: Fredrick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana