Worried that you’re not attracted to your boyfriend anymore? Let’s take a look at the warning signs you need to watch out for.

It isn’t nice when a relationship gets to the point where you’re questioning whether you still find him attractive. When you guys first started dating, you probably found him irresistible. You literally had eyes for no one else! Now, your eyes are not only wandering elsewhere, but you’ve began to raise the possibility that your man isn’t just the second or third hottest man in the room – he may not even be attractive to you one bit.

Worse still, you know your feelings for him aren’t as strong as they once were. But is this situation retrievable? Are you going through a rough period of your own? Or is it really time to call it quits?

Unfortunately, our feelings for our partners change as time moves on. It’s no one’s fault. Let’s take a look at the 10 warning signs you are not attracted to your man anymore.

Everything he does rubs you up the wrong way

He literally can’t do anything without it getting on your nerves. From the way he wears the same faded jeans every day of the week, to the way he chews loudly on his food … what you once found cute and endearing you now find total annoying!

This is always a bad sign. If even the small things he does irritate you, it’s not good.

It’s strange how this happens – how the things we used to love about him now annoys us. But it sometimes happens. And when it does, it might be time to get out. Otherwise, he might get upset if your resentment builds and builds and comes out in ways you didn’t intend.

You Snap Easily

Not only does every little thing he does annoy you, but you get really snappy any time he does these things.

“Why are you wearing the same jeans again, oh my gosh!!”

He can’t understand your reaction. What’s the big deal?

The big deal is that you’ve had enough. You’re no longer attracted to him, and it’s beginning to show.

It’s Inconvenient When He Calls Randomly

Remember when he used to call you up at the most random moments? It could have been 11PM when he called and you still had work to do. But you LOVED it when he called and would spend an hour or two happily chatting to him. Work could wait.

Now, though, it really annoys you when he calls you up without warning. Sometimes you stare at the phone for ages, wondering if you should answer. It’s inconvenient that he’s calling. You’ve got other things to do.

Why does he have to keep calling? Hasn’t he got better things to be doing?

If it irritates you when he calls you up without warning, it’s a pretty big sign that things aren’t going too well.

He doesn’t do the things he used to do

Think back to what attracted you to him so much in the first place. Was it the way he did his hair? Was it his beard? Was it the way he dressed, or the way he was so outgoing?