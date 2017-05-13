The Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman South Constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region, Henry Yiadom Boakye, has appealed to donors and development partners in the area to come to the aid of the municipality to accelerate the pace of the area’s development.

He also advised his constituents to plant trees not only to serve as wind breaks, but to generate income for them.

Hon. Yiadom Boakye was speaking at a ceremony to hand over 55 packets of roofing sheets valued at GHc 18, 000 to the municipal NADMO for distribution to support victims of the rainstorm that hit the municipality destroying properties running into thousands of Ghana cedis.

He said the donation was part of his assistance to his people to temporarily accommodate them and their families, following his assessment of the extent of damage with NADMO.

It would be recalled that on 24th of April, 2017, a rainstorm swept across the municipality at dawn, leaving in its wake massive destruction to both private and public properties including the defence wall of the Holy Child Hospital.

The worse affected areas were Ahenbronoso, Dwomor, Hausa line and Abourso with an estimated thirty-six (36) houses hadving their roofs ripped off, rendering over one hundred and ninety-five (195) persons homeless.

Mr. Labib Jibreel Kesse, Municipal NADMO Coordinator, for his part, commended the MP for the donation, and said the gesture will be of help to the victims.

He blamed poor roofing, poor building standards, inadequate building materials, and the use of poor quality building materials and lack of technical knowledge on the part of local artisans, as reasons for massive destruction when such disasters occur.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana