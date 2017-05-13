SIC Insurance Company, has presented a cheque for GHȼ70,400.00 in support of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

This is to assist the facility to procure pediatric optic bronchoscope and echocardiogram machines for efficient treatment and management of children on admission.

Mr. Faris Attrickie, Managing Director of the Company, praised the management and staff of the referral facility for the hard work and dedication in spite of the many challenges.

SIC Insurance, he indicated, appreciates the tremendous effort they were making to provide the people with quality health care.

He said it was time corporate bodies, organizations and individuals did more to aid the hospital to save lives.

He hinted of plans by the Company to adopt one of the blocks at the hospitals, adding that, the donation marked the beginning of a stronger partnership to improve health care delivery.

Dr. Joseph Akpaloo, the Chief Executive of the Hospital, thanked SIC Insurance for the gesture and said it could not have come at a better time.

KATH, the nation’s second largest referral facility, he stated, had the requisite manpower and expertise to provide quality health care services, adding that what had been lacking were adequate space, logistics and equipment.

Dr. Akpaloo invited other organizations and individuals to contribute to the noble cause of helping to bring quality care to the sick.

–

Source: GNA