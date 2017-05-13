The Minister of the Interior has renewed the curfew imposed on the Alavanyo and Nkonya townships, from 8:00pm to 5:30am, effective Sunday, 14th May, 2017.

This decision was taken on the advice of the Volta Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

According to to the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery , the government will continue to express its appreciation to the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion leaders, Youth and people of the area for their efforts in ensuring peace in the area.

He urged the people in the two towns to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all their conflicts and disputes. It reiterated that, the ban will affect all persons in the two towns and their environs.

“Any persons found with weapons would be arrested and prosecuted”, he added.

This comes after a 15-year old boy was killed at Alavanyo. The deceased, a native of Alavanyo Deme, was gunned down by some unidentified men who invaded the community on Thursday May 11, 2017.

It is unclear if today’s shooting is linked to recent clashes between the Alavanyo and Nkonya faction which left three people dead.

In April, three people from Nkonya were killed by some assailants which resulted in the suspension of the Paramount Chiefs and Queen Mothers both traditional areas indefinitely by the Volta Regional House of Chiefs for their failure to maintain peace between the two traditional areas.

Source: GNA